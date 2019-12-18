-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,521,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,062,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

