$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.61. Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MINI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $3,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 92,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

