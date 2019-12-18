$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Apartment Investment and Management also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

NYSE AIV opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after purchasing an additional 189,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

