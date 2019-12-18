$0.70 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AEIS stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.26.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,133.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,672,000 after buying an additional 1,448,080 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 489,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

