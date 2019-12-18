0x Trading 20% Lower This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $108.32 million and $15.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Poloniex, BitMart and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ABCC, Bitbns, DDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, BitMart, Cobinhood, Livecoin, OKEx, Gatecoin, Koinex, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Mercatox, AirSwap, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Zebpay, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Bithumb, Binance, Coinone, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Iquant, C2CX, Kucoin, WazirX, FCoin, Liqui, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Hotbit, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.