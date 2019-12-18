0xBitcoin Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $301,784.00 and approximately $512,830.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.06274073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002581 BTC.

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,650 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

