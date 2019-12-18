AA (LON:AA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 50 ($0.66).

Get AA alerts:

Shares of LON AA opened at GBX 52.80 ($0.69) on Tuesday. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.21. The stock has a market cap of $323.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.