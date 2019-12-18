Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.62.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $80,678,000 after buying an additional 94,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

