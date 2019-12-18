Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Up 1.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21, 10,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,360,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 236,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 60,769 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,595,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 453,793 shares in the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

