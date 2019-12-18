Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADMS. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.77. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

