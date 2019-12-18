Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 141.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.77. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

