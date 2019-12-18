Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.