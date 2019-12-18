Advanced Technology Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $38,132.00 and $68.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011387 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,155,895 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

