Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $20.53 on Friday. Air China has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air China will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

