Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -4.00

Media coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

