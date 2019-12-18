Akropolis (AKRO) Market Cap Tops $681,029.00

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $681,029.00 and approximately $101,733.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00120466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,001,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

