Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 365438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Algold Resources Company Profile (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

