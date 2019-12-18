Alliance Data Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,892 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the average volume of 353 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

