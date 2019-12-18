Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

