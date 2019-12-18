Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 289,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

