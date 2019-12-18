Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

