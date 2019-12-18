Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 65000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Altai Resources (CVE:ATI)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.