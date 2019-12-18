Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.