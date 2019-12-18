American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American International Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,444,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

