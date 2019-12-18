Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $109.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $16,153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.