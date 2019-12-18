Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post sales of $10.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $41.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $41.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.15 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $49.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.49.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,350.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

