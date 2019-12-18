AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.