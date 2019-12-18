AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.94. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 112,378 shares.

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

