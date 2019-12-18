Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 886.79 ($11.67).

ANTO opened at GBX 950.40 ($12.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 897.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 875.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 727.60 ($9.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

