Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

