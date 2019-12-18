Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Down 14.3%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 44,230 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 920,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 879.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

