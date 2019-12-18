Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Aspen Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Aspen Group stock opened at A$1.19 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.69. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53.
About Aspen Group
Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.Aspen currently owns 9 holiday and accommodation parks across Australia.
Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.