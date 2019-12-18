Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Aspen Group Limited (ASX:APZ) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Aspen Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Aspen Group stock opened at A$1.19 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.69. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53.

About Aspen Group

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.Aspen currently owns 9 holiday and accommodation parks across Australia.

