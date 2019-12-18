ATN International Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -971.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 272.0%.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ATN International has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Securities assumed coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

