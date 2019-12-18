Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.