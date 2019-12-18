Autonio (NIO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Autonio has a total market cap of $134,694.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 47% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00120466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

