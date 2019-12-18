Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVID. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Avid Technology stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $371.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.91. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 505.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $114,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

