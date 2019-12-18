Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.53

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 113750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

About Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

