B. Riley Begins Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 347.76% from the company’s previous close.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.