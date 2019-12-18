Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

