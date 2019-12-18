Bank of America Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 302,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

