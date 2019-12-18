Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.25.

BMO stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $79.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

