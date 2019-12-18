Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider George Frazis Buys 7,500 Shares

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider George Frazis acquired 7,500 shares of Bank of Queensland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.47 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,025.00 ($39,734.04).

Shares of ASX:BOQ opened at A$7.36 ($5.22) on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland Limited has a 52-week low of A$7.38 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of A$10.77 ($7.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

