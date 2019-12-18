Barclays Downgrades AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSSY. ValuEngine lowered AMS AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMS AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

