Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

TRI opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,520,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,691 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,047,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,872,000 after purchasing an additional 216,744 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,632,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

