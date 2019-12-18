Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Bayer has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

