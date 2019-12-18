Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Loop Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 6,719,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.