Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

