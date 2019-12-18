BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $158.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $1,377,865 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

