Bitcoinus Hits Market Cap of $16.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $16.00 and $19,447.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00058453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00092785 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000920 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,671.18 or 1.00427192 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

