Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $559.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Blue Bird by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Blue Bird by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blue Bird by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.